Edu García: “Raúl Martín Presa does not deserve the position he occupies”

On this festive Monday, Mourinho’s distraught face could appear due to his histrionics, Vinicius for his long hand or Grimaldo for his feints and his goal in Vitoria that marked Atleti’s path to victory.

But it seems more newsworthy to me that a part of the Rayo Vallecano fans, with the silent and majority complicity of the rest of the stands, prefer to sacrifice the well-being of their team if with the desired implosion you take down the president you detest. I am not hiding: Raúl Martín Presa does not deserve the position he occupies. The presidency was bought 3 decades ago at a usury price because the Ruiz-Mateos family was in disarray after swindling even the holy spirit.

The first-class equipment has ended up being his only obsession. The quarry is almost disintegrated, the women’s section went from elite to clandestine in a decade and the stadium, as can be seen in a quick glance, is a patched-up, obsolete venue that has refused to give any money from the entity almost since its debut as boss. Now the Community of Madrid has become serious. Tebas is no longer a colleague, he does not cover him, and the leader’s loneliness is cut with a knife. But preventing playing, threatening total paralysis, condemning the viability of the project by facilitating a relegation, seems too much to me even for the most pirate life.