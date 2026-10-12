Real Madrid despairs against the refereeing: “This tension is not normal on matchday 8”

The return of LaLiga has brought with it the return of controversy. If we went to the national team break after a derby in which Real Madrid protested two expulsions of Atlético players, this weekend the Madrid team was once again at the center of the controversy.

Mourinho’s team won 1-0 at the Bernabéu against Villarreal, but from the start of the match we saw the Portuguese coach have a very belligerent attitude towards the referee. Mourinho protested many of the plays from the first minutes and the referee had to call his attention several times during the match, both to him and to many of the Madrid players who were infected by their coach’s attitude.

But the controversy broke out midway through the second half, after the VAR called the referee to annul Vinicius’ goal and expel the Brazilian for pulling Saliba’s hair. Due to his reaction, later recorded in the minutes, he could be sanctioned with several matches and miss the Clásico in two weeks at the Camp Nou.

“The football problem is still there, but everything is obscured by Vinicius and Mourinho’s number. In the tenth minute you cannot provoke the referee to call your attention. That tension is not normal for Real Madrid on matchday 8,” explained Enrique Ortego on Radioestadio Noche.

“I understand that this could be stopped if (Mourinho) is expelled. Two weeks ago he questioned the impartiality of the entire arbitration system and there was no sanction, yesterday he was protesting and there was no sanction… If there are no limits he is going to remain the same,” Cayetano Ros pointed out about the Portuguese coach’s attitude.