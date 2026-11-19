No. Today it is a spiral galaxy, with a fairly thin disk of stars. But before that disk was much thicker.

The disk is the flattened region where a good part of the stars and gas in our galaxy are concentrated. If we could observe it in profile from the outside, we would distinguish towns that extend at different heights above its central plane. The oldest ones generally occupy a thicker distribution. The young women are grouped closer to that plane.

How do we know? Measuring the ages and positions of its stars.

A star retains information about the time in which it was born. By gathering many and grouping them by age, we can compare how successive generations are distributed. To reconstruct that history, we need to estimate when they formed and measure how far they are from the galactic plane.

Researchers from the Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands used data from the Gaia satellite and discovered that the disk thinned rapidly until about 10.8 billion years ago. Afterwards, it continued to refine, but much more slowly. The reason? At first, the gas from which stars were born was very agitated. Over time, it calmed down, and the new stars concentrated in a thinner layer.

The team, led by David Mirabal, used the ChronoGal project to obtain precise ages of stellar populations in the solar environment. He compared the brightness and color distribution of stars with models of stellar evolution. Thus he was able to distinguish groups of similar ages and study how their abundance changes as we move away from the plane of the disk.

To describe that distribution, they used a measure called scale height that expresses how quickly the density of stars decreases with increasing distance from the plane. A large value corresponds to a vertically extended population; a small one indicates that the stars are more concentrated around the central region of the disk.

In the first stage, that height went from more than 4,100 light years to about 1,600 in approximately 2 billion years. Afterwards, the reduction was much more gradual, up to a few hundred light years for the youngest populations. They are measures of how different stellar generations are distributed, which today coexist in the galaxy.

The rapidity of the initial change helps distinguish between proposed explanations for the formation of the thick disk. One possibility was that the stars had always been born in a thin layer and that successive perturbations expanded their vertical orbits. The results favor that the older generations were already born in a thicker distribution, during a turbulent gas stage.

The settling of the gas allowed subsequent generations to be born progressively closer to the plane. At the same time, the ancient stars continued to travel their orbits. The galaxy thus preserves populations that allow different formation conditions to be investigated. The thin and thick disc are part of that shared history, whose rhythm could be reconstructed by relating the current structure to the ages.

So our galaxy was not born with its current appearance: it has been transforming for billions of years.

REFERENCES

David Mirabal, Carme Gallart, Tomás Ruiz-Lara, Emma Fernández-Alvar, Anna BA Queiroz et al. “A two-stage settling of the Milky Way disk revealed by precise ChronoGal ages.” The Astrophysical Journal LettersOctober 19, 2026.