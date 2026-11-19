I woke up early to talk to you about Juan Mata, one of the last bastions of the generation of world champion footballers in 2010 who announced his retirement from football. In reality, he was the only one active, because Sergio Ramos, Albiol and Javi Martínez have not made it public, but they have not played for a long time.

Mata always attracted attention for being an atypical player, a wonder on the pitch and very restless off it.

Now it is more common to see internationals enrolled in different faculties, but at the time, Mata was one of the pioneers. He graduated from INEF from the Polytechnic University of Madrid and also studied Marketing. He graduated from Harvard University completing his studies in Entertainment, Media and Sports Business. In different interviews he told us that he read Neruda or Murakami in the dead hours of the pre-match rallies.

He promoted the Common Goal project, a solidarity organization through which footballers, clubs or brands allocate 1% of their income to solidarity projects. He is a simple, approachable, affable, humble person and an admired player, who came through the Real Madrid youth academy from Oviedo, and who later was at Valencia, Chelsea or Manchester United. And that with the national team he won the 2012 World Cup or Europe, scoring in an unforgettable final with Italy.

Mata leaves football, but has prepared himself to do whatever he wants. It is the best example that those who aspire to reach the elite can have. It’s normal. A normal person. And that in football is a virtue.