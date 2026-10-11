“The champion is insatiable!”: Alfredo Martínez’s narration of Barça’s win against Getafe (3-0)

Hansi Flick’s team has just achieved a incontestable victory against Getafe with goals from Anthony Gordon, Gabriel Jesús and Jules Koundé. The game had just started and the Barça team had already shown its teeth. A goal from Gordon two minutes into the game allowed Flick’s charges to take the initiative, forcing Getafe to react from the start.

This is how Alfredo Martínez narrated it in radio stadium: “Great atmosphere in the temple of Barcelona! Full to bursting! A minute and a half into the game. Gordon leaves to try to score the first goal. Gooooooool! These are good beginnings; first attack by the leader! (…) The Liverpool player makes space, looks in the crescent, shoots (…) Total pressure on the head!

Barça’s first goal marked the development of a first half in which Hansi Flick’s men took control of the ball. It didn’t take long for the second to arrive. Not even half an hour had passed when the Blaugrana continued to extend the lead on the scoreboard: “Gooooal for Barcelona! Ring ring! Calling for the goal, Gabriel the telephone operator! (…) In front, the ferocious wolves of Hansi Flick; Gabriel Jesús takes the ball, converts the second in a direct line with the goal. Land in between for the leader; Barça moves away in the lead. The second falls, the champion is insatiable!

Jules Koundé seals the third

Already at half-time, Barça went to the locker room with a two-goal advantage and great control of the match. “Barça is incredible in all its facets. With that Getafe lineup it is difficult to surprise Barça, they do not have offensive players,” said our teammate Abelardo Fernández in radio stadium at the end of the first part.

Barça is incredible in all its facets

The third did not arrive until the 73rd minute of the game. It was Jules Koundé who consolidated the victory of the Catalan team: Gooooool! Jules Koundé! At 28 into the game, second half, to close the game and the lead. There is no one to stop this Barça! Add and continue, score again at the Camp Nou, the leader’s home!

With this win, Barça takes the three points at home and continues to consolidate its leadership.