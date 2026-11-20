I woke up early to tell you that yesterday they didn’t talk about sports in the debate between Sánchez and Feijóo. I didn’t expect them to do it either, they had enough issues on the table and sport, you know, is the most important of the least important things.

But the next president, whoever he may be, will receive dozens of champions at the Moncloa. To note, only this weekend can Carlos Alcaraz win the ATP finals for the first time, what we always knew as the masters tournament. And next week the Davis Cup starts in Bologna and Spain is the favorite, with Alcaraz and Jódar, to take the ‘salad bowl’.

On Sunday, Marc Márquez can be MotoGP world champion, he has practically done it. It will be at the Portuguese Grand Prix, with thousands of Spanish fans in the stands.

We are world champions in soccer, with the men’s team, and our country will organize the next world championship, in 2030, despite the fact that the venue for the final is now being discussed. We are European champions. World champions also in the women’s category, with Alexia Putellas designated a few weeks ago as the best player in the world with the Ballon d’Or.

And the other day, on Radioestadio Noche, the president of the COE, Alejandro Blanco, told me that Madrid will organize the Games in the first half of the 21st century, because the IOC owes it to us and they know it.

Of course, if I knew any minister I would recommend the Secretary of State for Sports, which always takes the most grateful photo. Anyway, Rafa. Yesterday there was no talk of sport, there has not been talk of football in an electoral debate since, in 2011, two football fans, now without microphones, left the set talking about Mourinho. They were Rajoy and Rubalcaba.