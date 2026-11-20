A team of researchers has created a flexible patch that fits over the heart and works like a small magnet, but without metals. Every beat moves him. Detectors placed on the skin record changes in its magnetic field and allow us to know how the heart pumps blood, without cables or implanted batteries.

The idea takes advantage of the movement produced by the organ itself. As the heart contracts and relaxes, it changes shape and displaces material attached to its surface. From outside the body, the system follows these magnetic variations and converts them into information about its functioning. The implant provides the signal that the external sensors need to detect.

The work, published in Nature Materialsbrings together researchers from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Columbia University and Nanjing University, among other institutions. They developed the material from graphitic carbon nitride, a compound made up of carbon and nitrogen. By modifying their structure, they achieved magnetic properties that are maintained under physiological conditions.

To manufacture the patch, they combined that component with bioresorbable materials; among them, silk fibroin and a polymer called PLGA. The result can be folded to facilitate its introduction through a catheter and then unfolded on the surface of the heart. This capacity allows the device to be adapted to a tissue that is continually moving.

The reading is carried out using a Hall sensor array placed on the skin. These detectors respond to magnetic fields. If the position of the implant relative to them changes, the recorded signal also changes. The analysis of these variations allows us to relate the displacement of the patch with cardiac activity. The electronics that collect and process the data remain outside the organization.

In experiments with pigs, the system operated for four weeks and provided measurements comparable to ultrasound scans. Afterwards, the patch began to degrade and the body was able to reabsorb its materials.

Among the parameters studied was the ejection fraction, which expresses what proportion of the blood contained in a ventricle leaves it during a contraction. This measurement helps to assess the pumping capacity. To check how the system worked, the researchers compared their estimates with those obtained using echocardiography, a technique that uses ultrasound to observe the heart.

The progressive disappearance of the material responds to a medical need. In some cases, it is interesting to maintain surveillance for a limited period; for example, while an organ recovers. An implant designed to be reabsorbed would allow this follow-up to be completed and then remain as an object inside the body.

The authors incorporated the magnetic material into injectable hydrogels to explore tracking other organs, including the liver. The cardiac patch is thus part of a broad temporal monitoring proposal. Its clinical development requires studying how the material behaves, how long it lasts and how it degrades under the conditions of application.

It hasn’t been tested in people yet, but it could monitor recovery after surgery without needing another surgery to remove it.

REFERENCES

Yizhang Wu, Zhang Yue, Sicheng Xing et al. “Bioresorbable metal-free molecular magnets enable untethered organ monitoring.” Nature MaterialsOctober 19, 2026.

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