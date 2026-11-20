This Saturday Real Madrid returns to the Santiago Bernabéu just a month after the last match at the Madrid temple, which ended in a rout against RB Leipzig (4-1).

There have been many good things that have happened at Real Madrid since then, including the great victory against Barça at the Camp Nou and a full performance in the League and Champions League that has restored optimism to the Madrid fans.

One of the great protagonists of this great stretch of the season has been Yan Diomande, who with his good performances has earned the affection of Real Madrid fans and a place in the starting eleven, taking advantage of Vinicius’ suspension.

The Brazilian, who was not showing his best level this season, returns to LaLiga this Saturday after a four-game suspension following his expulsion against Villarreal. He has not been able to play in the League, but he has done so in this stretch in the three Champions League games (Rome, Leipzig and AEK) in which he started and he did not convince with his performances either.

In this national team break, the Brazilian has once again been the protagonist with good performances against Japan and Singapore and the doubt about whether he will regain the starting position this Saturday against Celta is hanging over José Mourinho’s head, which he will have to decide. Will he give confidence to the star or will he continue to bet on Diomande?