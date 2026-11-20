Imagine that you lend money to someone. Will he give it back to you? Before deciding, your brain assesses both what you can gain and what you could lose.

The situation combines two questions: what consequences a loss would have for you and what reasons the other person might have to betray you. Although both influence trust, they do not represent exactly the same problem. You can expose yourself a lot to someone with little incentive to deceive you, or risk little to a person who would gain a lot by taking advantage.

In a recent study, thirty-one people made similar decisions while researchers observed their brain activity. When trusting posed a greater risk, the activity of regions related to detecting important situations increased. Other areas of the prefrontal cortex responded to the possibilities that the other person wanted to take advantage. But the brain does not decide with a single “trust center”: several networks are involved and also our previous experiences.

The experiment used functional MRI and a game in which you had to choose whether to trust or not. The researchers systematically modified personal risk, the partner’s incentives to betray, and his or her ability to make intentional decisions. This way they could separate factors that usually appear intertwined in our relationships.

The higher the risk of losing, the less confident the participants were. It seems obvious. But brain imaging revealed something surprising: the brain responded to risk differently depending on whether they decided to trust or not.

When they trusted despite the risk, the anterior middle cingulate cortex stood out. When they refused to trust, the increased risk was related to activity in the putamen and motor cortex. These associations describe patterns observed during that task; They do not automatically identify who is trusted outside the laboratory.

Another study addressed a complementary question: what happens when two people interact and can cooperate repeatedly. In this case, the brain activity of pairs of patients with epilepsy was recorded simultaneously using intracranial electrodes while they participated in a prisoner’s dilemma.

During mutual cooperation, similarities emerged between certain patterns of activity in the amygdalas of both participants. This brain region is involved in emotional and social processes, in addition to its role in responses to threats. The researchers also looked at how estimating a partner’s potential cooperation could guide one’s own decision.

That doesn’t mean the participants shared thoughts or that their brains worked as one. Matching referred to specific characteristics of the signals recorded during an experimental interaction. Nor does it demonstrate that every relationship of trust necessarily produces that same pattern.

Both works examine different aspects of our social decisions: one separates personal risk from the motives of the other; the second explores brain coordination during cooperation. Their results help formulate more precise questions, but they do not offer an infallible test of who to trust.

In everyday life, lending money, sharing a secret, or accepting help involves circumstances that no game completely reproduces. Trust is still a decision under uncertainty: we anticipate what someone will do without being able to know them with absolute certainty.

REFERENCES

Jun Ni, Fangang Meng, Chao Zhang et al. “An amygdala-mediated simulation-to-decision cascade aligns interbrain dynamics to solve social dilemmas.” Nature NeuroscienceOctober 19, 2026.

Zahra Salimi, Davood Bayat, Hadi Motamedi, Fatemeh Zahra Shahraki Pour, Abdolhossein Vahabie and Frank Krueger. “Neural and behavioral dissociations of self-focused and other-focused incentives in trust.” cortexSeptember 2026.