11/20/2026
Sports News 12:00 (11/20/26)
Vinicius returns
The semi-finals of the Nations League are drawn. The League starts with the match between Athletic and Español. Real Madrid receives Celta on the return of Vinicius after serving his suspension. This matchday 13 also includes the Sevilla-Betis derby. Alcaraz plays in Turin
Topics
- Spanish Women’s Soccer Team
- Carlos Alcaraz
- Marc Marquez
- Fernando Alonso
- News flash
- Alexia Putellas
- ATP Finals
- real Madrid
- Soccer
- Sevillian derby
- Cata Coll
- Vinicius
- Moto GP
- League
- Jose Mourinho
- UEFA Nations League
- Formula 1
- Tennis
- carlos sainz jr
- Spanish Soccer Team