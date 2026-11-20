In 2026, the Antarctic ozone hole reached an average extent of about 25 million square kilometers and a daily maximum of 27.1 million km² on September 18. The figure is impressive, but it hides a decisive nuance: according to NOAA, it was the seventh largest seasonal average in 48 years of measurements, not a record. A single-year rebound does not equate to a setback in the recovery of the ozone layer. The interesting question, then, is another: why was it so big precisely this year?

What caused the ozone hole in 2026

The answer lies not in the underlying chemistry, but in the weather. NOAA related the size of the season to a polar vortex Antarctic exceptionally broad, strong and persistent. It is worth clarifying the term: the polar vortex is a large circular current of winds that rotates around Antarctica during the southern winter and encloses a pocket of very cold air isolated from the rest of the planet.

That atmospheric border is key. While the vortex remains strong, cold air is trapped and barely mixes with warmer latitudes. Something unusual happened in 2026: During August and September, the large-scale weather systems that normally help weaken it were especially weak, according to NOAA. The result was a cold capsule that lasted over time. And when the sunlight of the southern spring is added to that frigid air, ideal conditions are created for the chemical reactions that destroy ozone.

Extension, depth and duration: three measures and a single word

A common confusion appears here: a hole big does not automatically mean more exhaustion severe. Scientists handle at least three different parameters that the word “hole” tends to mix.

Extension : the area, in square kilometers, where the total amount of ozone in a column of atmosphere falls below 220 Dobson units. It measures surface, not intensity. The 27.1 million km² on September 18 indicates how much space was below that threshold, not how much ozone was lost at each point.

Depth : how much ozone actually drops at the point of lowest concentration, within the atmospheric column measured in Dobson units. It is a value independent of the extent: a wide hole does not automatically imply the historical minimum of ozone over the South Pole.

Duration: How long conditions favorable to ozone loss persist, something that the persistent vortex of 2026 helped prolong.

And an important clarification about the name itself: “hole” is a metaphor, not a physical cavity. The Dobson unit expresses the total amount of ozone integrated in a column of air, not a concentration at a specific altitude. Just because an area drops below 220 Dobson units does not mean that ozone has completely disappeared there.

Montreal Protocol: why the damage is contained

To understand why an exceptional year does not change the general picture, we must look at the treaty that put a stop to the problem. He Montreal Protocoladopted in 1987, progressively reduced the production and consumption of substances that destroy the ozone layer, such as chlorofluorocarbons (the former CFCs in aerosols and refrigeration systems).

The key is to separate two signals that are often confused. On the one hand, the long-term chemical signal: the atmospheric concentrations of these substances respond to international regulation and decrease over decades. On the other hand, the short-term meteorological signal: the size of the hole each season depends on the dynamics of the vortex and the stratospheric weather. That’s why a year with a particularly persistent vortex can produce a larger hole even as the background chemical load continues to decrease. The success of the Montreal Protocol is having tackled the main chemical cause, not having eliminated the natural variability of the atmosphere.

How the actual recovery of the ozone layer is measured

If the size of a given year can be deceiving, how do scientists know if the ozone layer is recovering? The answer is that they do not look at a single annual maximum, but rather at multi-decade series, satellite measurements, ground-based observations, and vertical profiles of the atmosphere. The seasonal average—the average between September 7 and October 13, in the case of 2026—is more useful than the maximum of a single day, because it allows seasons to be compared with a common metric and reduces the weight of a specific weather configuration.

With these data, NOAA’s scientific assessment projects that total ozone could eventually return to levels similar to those in 1980, although the pace is not the same in all regions: in Antarctica, the dynamics of the vortex and the chemical reactions of the southern spring make the recovery slower than in mid-latitudes. They are, in any case, model projections, not certainties: they depend on compliance with the Montreal Protocol being maintained in the coming decades.

An annual variation, a fundamental trend

The 2026 case illustrates well why science needs time and long series to distinguish noise from trend. The atmosphere retains its natural variability even as the background chemistry improves, so we will continue to see exceptionally large or small seasons with neither one, alone, deciding the story. There remains, however, a question that gives the measure of what has been achieved: what would happen to the ozone layer if this international compliance were relaxed just when projections point to recovery?