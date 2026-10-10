Real Madrid beats Villarreal by the minimum with a goal from Diomande: this is what it sounded like on Radioestadio (1-0)

Real Madrid gets a tight victory against Villarreal in a controversial match. José Mourinho’s team went into half-time with the score scoreless and tied at zero.

Neither team was able to win a first half in which “much more was expected from Villarreal”as our colleague Gica Craioveanu recognized in radio stadium. “They have great players and a good coach, but they still need something to get off to a good start. They have played good minutes in other games, but not today, today they didn’t even shoot between the three sticks.”

They have great players and a good coach, but they still need something to get off to a good start.

For his part, journalist Quique Ortego stated that Real Madrid had “minimized Villarreal with the pressure”, recognizing that Mourinho’s men had “more of the ball”, although without dominating “on scoring occasions”.

It was not until after half-time that Real Madrid began to find opportunities and Yan Diomande placed the first for the whites. This is how it sounded in radio stadium: “Gooooooool! (…) Mark the most expensive player in the history of Madrid! Yan Diomande brand!” With a sharp shot adjusted to a post, he beat goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi and scored the only goal of the game with some uncertainty due to the review of a possible offside.

Vini’s expulsion and final controversy

Afterwards, Real Madrid had to hold the score with one man less for the Vinícius’ expulsion in the 73rd minute for grabbing Saliba’s hair just before scoring 2-0. The VAR notified referee Isidro Díaz de Mera, who, after reviewing the images, annulled Real Madrid’s second goal and showed the Brazilian a red card.

With this result, Real Madrid takes the three points at home, but with a very close victory and marked by the expulsion of the Brazilian player.