“He is not going to sell the club”: Presa ignores an offer from a Saudi investor that he “neither directly received” nor attended to

The situation in Vallecas is unsustainable. Today the first game of the season had to be played there after the Community of Madrid lifted the precautionary suspension. However, Rayo Vallecano – Athletic has been suspended. The referee, after stopping the match twice due to the throwing of various objects – paper airplanes, sandwiches, balls and a seat – has decided to suspend it completely.

The president of Rayo, Raúl Martín Presa, has been received with whistles and has received a barrage of chants againstas well as banners that said ‘Presa go now’. When Sánchez Martínez announced the suspension of the match, he left the box without even flinching.

In this sense, the presenter of radio stadium, Edu García has described the attitude of Bukaneros and the rest of the Rayista “complicit” fans as “very risky”. of taking the team ahead in order to try to throw out Martín Presa. Bukaneros, in fact, has published a statement on social networks in which they basically say that there is no point of return and that it is “evident that a change of course is necessary.”

This being the case, it has been asked how far they are going to extend the situation, because “What about the rest of the games?” and what consequences it can have for the club.

Martín Presa owns almost all of Rayo Vallecano

Raúl Granado, a journalist from Onda Cero who was in Vallecas narrating the match, has stated that Presa is not going to leave and that It must be taken into account that almost 99% of the shares are his. Not even the Board of Directors can fire him and the decision to leave or sell the club depends solely and exclusively on him.

Granado has revealed on Onda Cero that a person he completely trusts received a call last week from an investor from Saudi Arabia, who wanted to contact Raúl Martín Presa. With what objective? Make him an offer for the club. However, “he didn’t even receive it directly, that’s the level, he’s not going to sell the club.”

Therefore, according to Granado, The fans have understood that “it doesn’t matter” the damage it may have on the club and the players what happened today or what may happen in future games. “They have understood that this is the way to try to get Martín Presa to leave Vallecas,” he stated.

What do Rayo Vallecano fans think?

In fact, some fans have expressed in radio stadium their discomfort with the directive and have stated that What has been done today is “the best that could be done” because it is “a shame” that Presa has the club solely for his own benefit. “With everything he has won, he has not signed anyone and threatens to send us to Burgos to play; I am very proud of what has happened,” said a Rayista fan.

An Athletic fan, although he was upset because it was the first time he went to Vallecas, He has assured that he understands why what has been done has been done: “We are sister clubs, we have also protested, always encouraging Rayo and to see if Presa leaves once and for all.”