Edu García’s indignation with Tebas after linking Real Madrid with Nazi propaganda: “Where is the level?”

The presenter of radio stadium on Onda Cero, Edu García, has shown his indignation at the statements of Javier Tebas on the social network nazi propaganda. The journalist has criticized the attitude of the president of the Leaguewho compared the half meringue with propaganda techniques of Joseph Goebbels. Given the statements, Edu García has questioned the lack of self-criticism of the leader of Spanish professional football: “Tebas has had that verbosity and has not apologized for talking about Nazism. Seriously, Javier Tebas Medrano, you are president of the League, where is the level?”

In his reflection during the program radio stadiumthe journalist has accused the Spanish football leader of “infantilize management and the institution“. “There is a lot of mediocrity in the Spanish leadership, that is Spain’s problem. There are people who are not prepared to defend depending on what charges,” said Edu García, who also joked that society can “calibrate leaders with machines.”

References to Goebbels of Thebes

This controversy has been unleashed following a publication by Javier Tebas on his X profile (formerly Twitter) directed at analysts and the media. In his message, the president of the League attacked the communication strategy of the Madrid club, ensuring that the method it uses on its television “reminiscent of propaganda mechanisms that Goebbels exploitedPropaganda Minister of Nazi Germany: systematic repetition, construction of an enemy and subordination of facts to story.”

Despite the commotion, the president of the League later clarified, without apologizing to the club or the fans, that his comparison was only about “propaganda techniques” and not to the Madrid ideology. “The comparison is with those propaganda techniques, not with an ideology nor, of course, with the Madrid fans“Javier Tebas stated in another statement.