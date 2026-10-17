“A total and wonderful duel!”: Alfredo Martínez’s narration about Barça’s 5-2 win in Seville

He FC Barcelona has beaten Real Betis 2-5 On a ninth day of La Liga in La Cartuja in Seville, the stadium where the Betis matches are played due to works at the Benito Villamarín stadium, a clash at the top of the table that left goals, tension and controversy.

Hansi Flick’s team started with the best historical start in the League with a nine out of nine who had to sweat. The Betis responded to almost every blow, also from the VAR, with the 2-2 annulled before the break and the red card for Facundo Bernal in the 54th minute.

Barça resolved the battle, led, once again, by a Lamine Yamal who was a regular in the eleven and who opened the scoring with a great goal after ten minutes. However, between rotations, Champions League weeks and the Clásico just around the corner, the visiting pace was conservative. Flick’s men were content to keep the ball, which hurt Betisand with the 0-1 to Lamine’s squad, even more comfortable.

Pellegrini’s team, with Dani Ceballos, Gio lo Celso and Pablo Fornals at the helm, grew little by little, looking for Abde on the left wing with little help from Lamine in defense. In a corner kick forced by the Moroccan, Valentín Gómez took advantage of the poor culé defense to tie 1-1. The Betis moment was established on the battered grass of La Cartuja and Joan García avoided the second which came from Héctor Bellerín.

From the possible 2-1, Rodrigo’s 1-2 came from a corner kickwith Álvaro Valles halfway out, but the Betic team held on to a night of glory with a great goal from Lo Celso. However, the goal did not rise to the scoreboard due to a handball by Cucho Hernández at the beginning of the play.

Betis’ frustration was brewing while Barça tried to get more into gear during the restart. Flick’s men had more arrival when they returned to the fieldalthough Betis also remained faithful to what it did, and had it with Cucho. So, Gabriel Jesus warned of offside and then made it 1-3 assisted by Lamineamid more local protest.

In La Cartuja, some minutes of madnessbecause almost without respite, the complaints about a previous fault went to the 2-3 for Abde, and the red for Bernal while the Moroccan celebrated. The Uruguayan hit Lamine with a couple of headbutts and he made the ballot even more complicated for his team despite the change of cards with the substitutions.

Pellegrini brought in Troy Parrott and Rodrigo Riquelme, while Flick gave way to Dani Olmo, Anthony Gordon and a returning Raphinha.

With one less, Betis’s grip began to go down with Eric García’s 2-4 that could not finish due to injury when Gerard Martín had already entered due to a knock. Barça marked the end of the match with a goal from Dani Olmo who ended the match with a absolute leadership in the League standings.