Edu Pidal: “Mourinho has promised to defend Real Madrid above everything and everyone”

I woke up early to tell you that the Spanish teams celebrated the national holiday a day late, but they took advantage of the return of the Champions League to parade the flag of our football around Europe. Victories for Atlético de Madrid, Barça and Villarreal.

The red and white team, who took the lead in the first minute, took several steps back and finished the game on the counterattack was very pragmatic. A very emotional match, because the captain, Koke, missed it due to the death of his mother, and for him it was the memories and dedication of his teammates.

Barça traveled to Istanbul. He plays with such superiority that he didn’t flinch even when he fell behind on the scoreboard. In reality, the Turks scored after Flick’s team had several misses. And they even canceled a second. But an explosive start to the second half, with a superlative, abusive and brilliant Lamine Yamal. In addition to the football it generates, we begin to see details, plays, tricks typical of Maradona or Zidane. It’s ‘maraviyamal’, more than ever.

And tonight, Real Madrid visits Rome and Betis hosts Porto. Mourinho has postponed all references to refereeing to Saturday, although he has already shown us where the shots can go.

They are in Italy, where a refereeing scandal took Juventus to the Second Division, with Buffon, Del Piero Trezeguet… and condemned its leaders and other clubs, such as Milan, Lazio or Fiorentina.

And what Mourinho points out is that it would be a scandal if the Negreira Case, here, were closed without consequences for anyone. That is why he is not only the coach and spokesperson for Madrid. He has promised to defend it above everything and everyone. He has returned, Rafa, the version of the Portuguese that we met in his first stage.