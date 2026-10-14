Atlético de Madrid beats Manchester United with goals from Barrios and Lookman

Atlético de Madrid needed only 52 secondsconnected with the goal between Kang in Lee, Álex Baena and Pablo Barrios, to defeat Manchester United in the Champions League at the Metropolitano, the scene of a good match, between the 1-0 so fast, the restlessness at times and the victory so essential for the red and whites, sealed with numerical superiority by the red to Yoro with the 2-0 by Ademola Lookman.

Not even a minute. The center kick, Manchester United’s ball and Atlético’s response. His first play. Your first advance. From the ingenuity and vision of Kang inwith a masterful pass over the defense at Baena’s run, to the definition of Pablo Barrios, whose right-footed shot came in stumbled. Heaven couldn’t get it out. Red and white celebration. It is the fifth consecutive victory. Trust.

Nothing would be understood without temperance in the area of Baena, absolutely different before and after the World Cup. From the disappointing first half of 2026 to the impressive present, reaffirmed as the player that Atlético went to Villarreal to look for, as unbalanced with his hitting, with his unchecking and with his passing as now.

With Baena and Kang in Lee, as well as Julián Alvarez, starter for the second time In this season, already applauded (bleated when he was substituted in the 71st minute), Atlético has a creation, a last pass and a dynamism between the lines that accelerates and precises each offensive deployment to transform it into definitive transitions. There have been plenty of examples. Then and now. United suffered it, especially Baena, whose plethora of moments are inspiration and football for the entire local team.

Out Matheus Cunha of the eleven, his coach determined to reinforce the midfield for a useless protection in the Metropolitano, as witnessed by the goal against so early, Mbeumo was the offensive engine of the Red Devils. Nothing conclusive, Bruno Fernandes missing at times, the attacker’s power and agility stood out in his team. Cuti Romero suffered from it on one occasion and Jan Oblak solved it on another. He missed the goal.

Atlético had more in the first half. A direct foul by Álex Grimaldo on the crossbar, a high shot by Julián Alvarez and a goal disallowed by Johnny Cardoso due to a handball at the origin of Llorente. But he also felt insecure at times behind. Already in the second half, in the doubt of Oblak and the defense, Bruno Fernandes burst in. Out by millimeters. A scare.

The match then remained on the uncertain edge of a goal difference, so much and so little in the Champions League, because the post repelled Julián Alvarez’s volley, again from a Pablo Barrios center. The midfielder of Madrid neighborhood of Moratalaz He scored 1-0, gave Cardoso the goal disallowed and created the clearest chance of the second act. Taking maximum care of Simeone, as is his importance, he played an hour of mourning.

Llorente’s move to midfield, due to Pubill’s entry into the defense, expressed Simeone’s concern about United’s attacks on the counterattack on the board. There was a response from their opponent and that, in such minimal circumstances on the scoreboard, was a clear warning for Atlético, with another attempt by Baena and another risk behind. Round trip.

The threatening appearance of Bruno Fernandes caused a moment of silence in the Metropolitano. From the moment the ball left his perfect right foot and until the parabola, overtaken by Oblak, crashed against the crossbar. Just before another double change that was another indication: he removed Julián Alvarez and Baena to include Lookamn and Hjulmand, the latter to further strengthen its midfield.

The subsequent expulsion of Leny Yoro for a fight as the last man with Jonathan David, perhaps too rigorous in the struggle, not in doubt as the last element between the attacker and the goalkeeper Lammens, relieved Atlético, who just four minutes later, in the 79th minute, sealed the victory, with a shot by Jonathan David, the rebound by Lammens with his right hand and the opportunism of Lookman. The 2-0. Llorente showed the ‘6’ of Koke, captain and legend of Atlético, who was absent from this Tuesday’s game due to the death of his mother.