This Barça also dominates in Europe: “Right now they are the best team in the world, far from second”

This Tuesday, FC Barcelona achieved its second victory in the Champions League of the season and continues counting all the games of the season by victories. “Right now they are the best team in the world, far from second,” explained David Bernabéu on Radioestadio Noche after the match against Galatasaray.

The culé team suffered during the first half in Turkey and went behind on the scoreboard, but a great performance by Lamine Yamal in the second half led the culé comeback to end up winning 1-4.

“It has been one of the best times I have seen Lamine Yamal in his career (…) He has been sublime, he looked like Messi, he has been incredible,” said ‘Pitu’ Abelardo about the young culé footballer.

And Hansi Flick’s men have beaten Feyenoord (5-1) and Galatasaray (1-4) in the first two Champions League games and are leaders in this phase of the League waiting for what happens on Wednesday.

“Flick has managed to improve all the players tremendously, the team is tactically very good and has united the locker room (…) It is so difficult to keep everyone happy… The coach for me is the key to this team (…) Now come the complicated games, we will see the level,” Abelardo stated.