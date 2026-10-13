“Scare the Turkish hell!”: Alfredo Martínez’s narration of Barça’s win against Galatasaray (1-4)

FC Barcelona has forcefully beaten Galatasaray (1-4) in the first match of the Champions League. The culés easily overcame Galatasaray’s goal thanks to an exquisite second half and a great game by Lamine Yamal, who did not score, but participated in most of the goals.

Hansi Flick’s team had much more presence at the beginning of the first half, blunting Galatasaray in their own half. Gordon had the clearest decisions, but Çakir was always very attentive. With an eleven without Raphinha, Barça had no choice but to reinvent itself and Flick tried Dani Olmo as a nine, although Fermín was also moving for that place.

In fact, Olmo could have scored the first, but it was very forced to a cross from Lamine Yamal, while in the next play Çakir made a save on Cancelo’s powerful shot. Although, in football, sometimes chances are not everything.

Galatasaray, who had barely bothered Barça’s area, mounted a perfect counterattack. Leão gave a back pass that was going to Osimhen, But Batrakov finished it first and the ball slipped into the back of the goal. by Joan García with some luck, after lightly touching Cancelo. Hard blow for Barça that had to come back.

Just a few minutes later, the Turks put the second on the scoreboard, but it was finally disallowed for offside. a much protested decision. This helped Galatasary to come out on top, aware that they were far superior to the Catalans.

However, the Blaugrana reacted quickly and, after a messy play in the area, Cancelo, who was unmarked, beat Çakir with a tight shot to the long post. Gordon had two more chances to extend the lead, but the Galatasaray goalkeeper avoided it on all of them.

In the second half, Barça came out in steamroller mode and did not leave the Turkish team any respite. that he could only watch the goals fall. First it was Fermín, who headed an excellent header from Lamine Yamal. Just two minutes later, Gordon scored the third, again with Lamine as the protagonist.

The winger invented a personal move, with an almost rabona includedand from the baseline he passed the ball to Gordon so that he beat Çakir without problems. There was still the fourth, the work of Adeyemi who took an unstoppable cross shot for the Turkish goalkeeper, who in 20 minutes took the ball out of the area three times.

With this victory, Barça places itself at the top of the provisional Champions League standings and starts the competition on the right foot.