Netflix will broadcast the 2030 World Cup in Spain and Andorra: how many matches there will be and which ones will be free

The Netflix platform has announced the acquisition of exclusive rights for Spain and Andorra from the 2030 World Cup. With this agreement, it will offer live the 104 matches of the competition that will be played in Spain, Portugal and Morocco. This World Cup will also commemorate the centenary of the competition and, together with the hosts, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay will host the celebration matches of these 100 years.

The streaming entertainment platform has confirmed that it plans to “offer the full and live coverage of the tournament, with programs broadcast in Spanish and a daily summary of the matches.” In Spain, furthermore, as Netflix has assured, You can watch one match of each day for free. On the other hand, they have also announced that more details of a collaboration between Netflix and an open television network for the broadcast of certain matches will be released.

Netflix and FIFA agreement

This decision expands the growing collaboration between Netflix and FIFAa model that has already been implemented in countries such as the United States and Canada in some editions of the Women’s World Cup. Both the general management of FIFA and Netflix have agreed that The objective of this collaboration is “to bring football closer to the fans and that the greatest number of people enjoy the competition” stating, furthermore, that it will be a very special edition.