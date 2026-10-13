The Champions League lands at the Metropolitano with the final on the horizon

Atlético de Madrid will play its first Champions League match of the season this Tuesday at the Metropolitano, the stadium that will host the final next July.

Simeone has made it clear in the preview that he does not even want to hear about that final and avoids putting extra pressure on his players who will seek their first points in this Champions League this Tuesday against none other than Manchester United. “The reality is day to day. Let’s not feed situations, we are going to go game by game because we are strong in that,” explained the Argentine.

“Simeone is right, setting such a powerful horizon can affect the pressure of the players themselves. They have two games this week in which it is essential to add six points, but I don’t think it is good to set that challenge that obviously all the Atlético players want,” said Antonio Sanz.

The red and white team lost in the first game in Liverpool, but since then they have counted all their games as victories. All four in the League and one of them no less than against Real Madrid.

“We are seeing a serious version of Atlético, the players are growing (…) Sometimes it is difficult for them, but they had a pending issue away from the Metropolitano that at least in the League they are fixing,” Ricardo Sierra explained this Monday on Radioestadio Noche.