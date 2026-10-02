Edu Pidal: “Negreira would do very well to make Barça pay for 17 years…”

I woke up early to tell you that yesterday there were several statements about the ‘Negreira Case’. The first of the UEFA to confirm that he had received a substantial amount of documents related to the investigation from Real Madrid. The adjective “substantial” is well applied, because the pages sent from the Bernabéu offices are more than 50,000.

There are reports of referee statistics with yellow and red cards for and against Madrid and Barça, on penalties whistled, the balance of both with different referees, statements of Barça directors, such as Godal either Freixaclippings press…Everything you can imagine.

He real Madrid issued a statement that, in summary, demands speed and that they be adopted sanctions. and the Barça He also spoke out to clarify some journalistic interpretations, which spoke of the reopening of a file. It has not been reopened because it had never been closed.

It has nothing to do with the Spanish judicial system, where the case continues to be investigated. For UEFA, corruption crimes do not prescribe and that is where it has the capacity to act. Barça defends that, if the Spanish justice system does not issue a guilty verdict, the European sports justice system should not go any further.

They are in the middle of a story battle because, in reality, the case, which started in 2023, is going to take a long time. The referees of that time defend that not a single euro of the more than eight million that Barça paid to the then referee vice president reached their pockets. Enriquez Negreira. And Negreira will not testify in court because he suffers from Alzheimer’s.

What we do know is what he declared before the Treasury, a few years ago, when he confessed that the reason why Barça paid him so much money was to achieve arbitration neutrality. I do the math and the liter of neutrality is more expensive than the liter of diesel. Negreira would do very well to make Barça pay for 17 years, I say.