The Cristiano Case explodes in Portugal: will he play for the national team again?

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the main protagonist of this national team break after having left the concentration of Portugal due to a disagreement with his coach, Jorge Jesus.

After starting the first game, the Portuguese coach, who was his coach until just a few months ago in Al-Nassrhad agreed with the footballer that he would have minutes in the second match against Norway. Cristiano began to warm up in the second half, but Jorge Jesús finally decided not to let him take the field.

After a press conference in which the coach explained the reasons for this disagreement, Cristiano ended up leaving the concentration angry with the coach and issuing a statement in which he said that when the time came I would tell the truth about what happened.

This situation has raised the debate to whether it was all a disrespect of Jorge Jesús towards a football legend like Ronaldo or if it was Ronaldo himself who did notor has been able to understand that his time to leave national team football had arrived. Many are now wondering if this has been the last time of Cristiano Ronaldo with the Portuguese national team.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese team beat Denmark 2-4 this Thursday without missing the Al-Nassr footballer.