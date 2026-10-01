Edu Pidal: “Spain went on her honeymoon on July 19 in New York and the trip continues, more in love than the first day”

I woke up early to tell you, in case you were already sleeping yesterday, that Spain won Croatia in the stadium Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán of Seville. It was the first game we played in our country with the second star on our chest and we had the chance to win. The national team has never lost in that field, Fabián Ruiz has never lost since he debuted with La Roja, Spain has not lost for more than three years…

That team He is in a cloud from which he does not want to get offsoars through the sky enjoying the landscape and, along the way, makes people enjoy themselves.

The objective is the Nations League, a smaller competition if we compare it to the last one, of course, with the World Cup, but it is almost appreciated to walk around like champions with competitive rivals and at a good pace.

The match had several beautiful stories: the closed ovation for Luka Modricwhich I told you about yesterday; a tribute to Joaquin Caparrosin the previous one, in the middle of cancer treatment; and the realization that Playing against Spain right now is a nightmare for any team. It is solvent and has different resources for any emergency. Spain went on its honeymoon on July 19 in New York and the trip continues. More in love than the first day.

and it shined Laminatevery comfortable in its status as a planetary star. With those two goals it seems that he is getting closer to the Ballon d’Oralthough voting was closed before the game.

Notice that we have one active, like Rodrigo. We had many who deserved it at different times, such as Iniesta, Xavi either Raul. But we never had someone aiming to dominate an entire era in football. The epilogue of that rivalry between Messi and Cristiano. The new novel will star Lamine and Mbappé.