Sports News 14:00 (09/29/26) – Sports News

By: Elora Bain

09/29/2026

Image: Ondacero.es

News Sports 14:00 (09/29/26)

Spain-Croatia

News Sports 14:00 (09/29/26)

Spain hosts Croatia at the Sánchez Pizjuan in search of its second victory in the UEFA Nations League. Czech Republic-England is also being played. France beats Belgium and Italy beats Turkey. List of the women’s team to prepare for the next World Cup

Topics

  • Rafael Louzan
  • Basketball
  • Valencia Basket
  • Fernando Alonso
  • Zidane
  • Baskonia
  • News flash
  • Euroleague
  • rfef
  • Luis de la Fuente
  • FC Barcelona
  • real Madrid
  • Alexander Davidovich
  • Carla Suarez
  • Soccer
  • UEFA Nations League
  • Formula 1
  • Tennis
  • Spanish Soccer Team
Elora Bain

Elora Bain

I'm the editor-in-chief here at News Maven, and a proud Charlotte native with a deep love for local stories that carry national weight. I believe great journalism starts with listening — to people, to communities, to nuance. Whether I’m editing a political deep dive or writing about food culture in the South, I’m always chasing clarity, not clicks.