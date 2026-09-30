Sports News 14:00 (09/29/26) – Sports News

09/29/2026
News Sports 14:00 (09/29/26)
Spain-Croatia
Spain hosts Croatia at the Sánchez Pizjuan in search of its second victory in the UEFA Nations League. Czech Republic-England is also being played. France beats Belgium and Italy beats Turkey. List of the women’s team to prepare for the next World Cup
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