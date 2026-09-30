Edu Pidal: “Spain now has the most complicated challenge: to continue winning when you have already won everything”

I’m up early to tell you that the Spanish soccer team continues as we left it in July: in victory and unstoppable mode. We debut the second star in an emblematic stadium like Wembley and, after beating England, they now have 39 official matches without losing.

It is a streak that has nothing casual about it. Spain is currently European champion and World champion and will probably sneak several of its players into the top ten at the award ceremony next Ballon d’Or.

There are more than three years without losing a game, it is the unbreakable faith to lift games in the worst moments and win when you deserve it. La Roja now has the most complicated challenge, which is keep winning when you’ve already won everything and we can begin to compare this team with the unforgettable one that dominated the world between 2008 and 2012.

The debate about results, titles, numbers is legitimate… But if we compare player by player, you remember Boxes, Puyol, Pique, Ramos, Xavi, Iniesta, Busquets, Villa, Towers, Cesc…Surely just Cucurella and Laminate They are better than their peers. Maybe Rodrigo. Then, it will depend on each person’s tastes. Or phobias.

In today’s football, Spain dominates all records and has resources to decide matches with substitutes. The goals of the players who From the Source kicks from the bench are brutal.

Spain is world champion, male and female, and European champion, number 1 in the FIFA ranking, Olympic champion. Yesterday we added one more title, the Women’s Under-20 World Cup in Poland. We still have to confirm the organization of the final of the 2030 World Cup. If it is by titles, I have listed them there. The problem is that the decision is political. The rival, Morocco; and the one who decides, Infantino. Bad mix…