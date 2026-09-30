Edu Pidal, before Spain – Croatia: “Modric deserves an ovation like the one great figures receive in their last match”

I woke up early to tell you the story of a footballer, a legend, who can play his last game in our country, in Spain. Is Luka Modricwho spent 13 years of his life here, all at Real Madrid, and here he won a Ballon d’Or, the one in 2018, and winning it in the prime of Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were big words.

Modric is the captain of Croatia and his story is similar to that of many children of his generation. When he was six years old, the War broke out in the Balkans and he lost his grandfather as a result of the war. They had to take refuge in a hotel in Zadar, along with many other families, and lived with their parents and sister in a 20 square meter room.

One night he told me that his childhood was hard, but that he remembered it as happy because he was so small that The image he keeps in his mind is more of playing soccer with other children in the street.in front of that hotel, than what was really happening in the territories of the former Yugoslavia.

We met Modric here and that is why we appreciate him more, for the history that accompanies him and the one he has built around his career. He arrived from London, from Tottenham, without making much noise, and Mourinho insisted on his signing. They assigned him number 19 and Nobody imagined that he would write some of the club’s most brilliant pages. At Real Madrid he won six Champions Leagues, in an unforgettable midfield alongside Toni Kroos, and was a fixture for all his coaches.

And he was also an affable, empathetic person, who integrated so much that he may return when he leaves football. His daughter Ema plays for the white cadet team in Valdebebas, even though he is now in Milan. Modric deserves an ovation like the one that great figures receive in their last game. Although knowing Luka, it may be the penultimate.