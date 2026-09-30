Ticket sales for the Classic start: 48 hours of purchase only for members with prices of up to 1,149 euros

FC Barcelona has put tickets on sale for the most anticipated match of the league season: the Clásico. A meeting that It will be held on October 25 and that has begun by setting a priority purchase for members before giving way to the general public. As reported by Onda Cero journalist Alfredo Martínez, the sale process has started with the indignation of the fans, since it is probably about the most expensive prices in the history of Spanish football. The rates for this match start at 649 euros in the upper corner and reach 1,149 euros in the lower central stand. A price increase that is more striking as it is a stadium that is still under construction and whose capacity does not reach 60,000 seats.

The controversy has arisen because it has been confirmed that Barça will not apply the 50% discount to members promised by the president of the Blaugrana club, Joan Laporta, an advantage that does apply to the rest of the matches but that excludes the match against Real Madrid. In addition, Barça has implemented a “dynamic pricing” system that will cause the price of tickets is going up with the passing of the hours as their demand increases. The price table, as reported by Alfredo Martínez, is broken down as follows:

Upper corner 2: €649

Bottom corner 2: €659

Corner 1: €699

Side 2 top: €799

Upper central side 2: €849

Side 1 / Upper Grandstand 2 / Lower Grandstand 2: €899

Central side 1 / Lower central side 2: €949

Grandstand 1 / Grandstand 2 lower: €999

Lower central stand 2: €1,149

A classic of maximum tension between Rodri and Mourinho

On a sporting level, the meeting on October 25 at 9:00 p.m. will come after a few days in which Barça, for the moment, has demonstrated its leadership in the League standings. In addition, the clash will feature great tension on the field between two of the ‘greats’ of Spanish football. On the one hand, the coach José Mourinho’s first Clásico after his return to the merengue team and, on the other, the presence of the Spanish international midfielder Rodrigo Hernández wearing the Blaugrana shirt after his frustrated signing for Real Madrid.