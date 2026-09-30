Lamine marvels with the Ballon d’Or on the horizon: “He is the dominator of football in the next decade”

Spain This Tuesday he achieved a new victory, this time against Croatialed by an exceptional Lamine Yamal, who at 19 years old continues to make history, marveling the world of football and winning whole numbers for a Ballon d’Or which, although it has already closed its voting, will be highly contested.

The level of the young Barça footballer at the start of the season has been spectacular. Addition eight goals and six assists in eight games with his club and three goals and one assist in the two games against England and Croatia in this national team break. Numbers on par with what many consider to be the best player in the world.

“Every day that passes we are all convinced that he is the best and that he should win the Ballon d’Or”he explained Cayetano Ros in Night Radio Stadiumwhich highlighted its importance during the World Cup despite not having achieved the best numbers. “He makes his teams win, collectively he worked a lot and did a lot for the team”Ros insists.

“It is clear that in an individual award “He is the player that most catches your eye right now.”he states Enrique Ortego.

“In Spain we have had Ballon d’Ors and players who were on the verge of winning it, which we have never had and “I think that for the first time we have the dominator of football for the next decade.”consider Edu Pidal.