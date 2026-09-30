“The world champion is scared!”: Alfredo Martínez’s narration of Spain’s win against Croatia (4-1)

Spain beat Croatia 3-1 thanks to a double from Lamine Yamal and a goal from Pubill in the first home game after winning the second star. With a packed Sánchez Pizjuán – a talismanic stadium for La Roja because they have never lost here – and with a nice tribute to the champions, with the presence of Jesús Navas, the National Team has consolidated first place in the group and is heading towards full victories.

Only one minute and 15 seconds had passed in the game. when Lamine Yamal opened the scoring. A collective play with the first touch that started on the wing. Cucurella for Fabián, who passed the ball to Fermín, who extended with a backheel for Lamine. The Barça player was in the corner of the area and hit the ball without hesitation, the long post of the goal and with an effect that seemed to go wide, but in reality it ended up in the back of the net.

The National Team soon took over possession, with Croatia only running after the ball. La Roja was able to extend the result soon, but Livaković prevented it by putting a good hand on Baena’s shot. Oyarzabal also had it, who narrowly missed Lamine’s center, and Cubarsí, who tried his luck from the edge of the area, but his shot went just past the post.

However, the Croatians made good use of the opportunities they had and managed to tie the game. Beljo headed Perisic’s good cross in a play in which neither Cubarsi nor Huijsen covered their marks well.

But Croatia’s joy did not last long because in the next play, Spain took the lead again. A good cross from Lamine Yamal to the heart of the area that Pubill only had to head in He put Luis de la Fuente’s team ahead. The third was close, but Oyarzabal’s goal was disallowed for offside and Fermín’s shot hit the post.

The pace in the second half dropped and, At times, one more march was necessary. Spain seemed comfortable with the result and Croatia was barely leaving their field, so Luis de la Fuente took the opportunity to make many changes. Rodri, Pedri, Mikel Merino, Rodri, Nico Williams, Víctor Muñoz entered… They were all able to show off in front of the fans, who wanted to see the world champions.

And there was Lamine Yamal, to make the fans enjoy. Pedri leaked a ball between the lines and the Barça winger was left alone in the area. What seemed like a lost play due to the position in which he had remained in relation to the goal, the Barça man managed to create a work of art: he slipped the ball through the only gap between the goalkeeper and the post.

There was still time to celebrate one more goal: that of Nico Williams. Mikel Merino filtered a good pass to the Ahletic player, who with a good dribble got rid of the Croatian defender and beat Livakovic with a shot to the long post.

With this victory, Spain is placed solo leader of his group of the Nations League and on Saturday they will face Croatia, a match that will be played at the Carlos Tartiere and in which the team can achieve a full victory.