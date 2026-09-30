Is De la Fuente’s Spain already better than that of 2010?

The Spanish team of Luis de la Fuente continues with its impressive streak of undefeated matches and has managed to lift three of the last four titles that has disputed.

La Roja began its winning cycle just a few months after the Qatar World Cup with the victory in the UEFA Nations League 2023continued with the victory in the Euro 2024 and touched the sky raising the World Cup just a few months ago in the United States. In that cycle, they only lost in the 2025 Nations League, losing in the penalty shootout of the final against Portugal.

Spain has not lost in an official match since March 2023 and this Tuesday against Croatia they will seek to extend their undefeated record at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, where they have never lost, and take a giant step towards being in the quarterfinals of the 2027 Nations League next March.

These results make some already look at the selection of Luis de la Fuente and place it as the best generation in history comparing it with the one that won two Euro Cups and a World Cup between 2008 and 2012, although there are many others who continue to stay with the generation first led by Luis Aragonés and then for Vicente del Bosque.

If we compare the starting lineups of both teams, everything indicates that 2010 is a favorite, but there are some of the players of this generation who could sneak into a combined eleven.

Boxes It seems indisputable in goal, but in defense we did find some discrepancies. The career of Sergio Ramos Both in Real Madrid and in the national team he is incredible, but his best level came as a central defender, so some could opt for Pedro Porro on the right side. On the left side, it is Cucurella who seems to take the game before Capdevila.

There is also debate in the center of defense. Pique and Puyol were the center backs during the 2010 World Cup, but the level of Cubarsi and Laporte gives rise to discussion. The future that is predicted for the young man from Barça could place him as one of the best centre-backs in the history of Spain.

It is difficult to choose between Busquets and Rodri in the center of the field, although there are few doubts when choosing Xavi and Iniesta ahead of Fabian and Pedri. The debate would be more open among other footballers such as Dani Olmo, Cesc Fabregas either David Silva.

And in the front they seem fixed David Villa on the left wing and Lamine Yamal on the right wing, but the debate opens when it comes to choosing between Fernando Torres and Mikel Oyarzabal.