News Sports 12:00 (09/29/26) | Zero Wave Radio

09/29/2026
News Sports 12:00 (09/29/26)
Full in Seville
Spain hosts Croatia in its second match in the Nations League. The Czech Republic-England is also played. France beats Belgium and Italy beats Turkey 1-4. Call for Sonia Bermúdez for the next two friendlies of the women’s team.
Topics
- Spanish Women’s Soccer Team
- Basketball
- Valencia Basket
- Baskonia
- News flash
- Euroleague
- FC Barcelona
- real Madrid
- Alexander Davidovich
- Soccer
- Aitana Bonmatí
- UEFA Nations League
- Tennis
- Spanish Soccer Team