News Sports 12:00 (09/29/26) | Zero Wave Radio

By: Elora Bain

09/29/2026

Image: Ondacero.es

News Sports 12:00 (09/29/26)

Full in Seville

News Sports 12:00 (09/29/26)

Spain hosts Croatia in its second match in the Nations League. The Czech Republic-England is also played. France beats Belgium and Italy beats Turkey 1-4. Call for Sonia Bermúdez for the next two friendlies of the women’s team.

Topics

  • Spanish Women’s Soccer Team
  • Basketball
  • Valencia Basket
  • Baskonia
  • News flash
  • Euroleague
  • FC Barcelona
  • real Madrid
  • Alexander Davidovich
  • Soccer
  • Aitana Bonmatí
  • UEFA Nations League
  • Tennis
  • Spanish Soccer Team
Elora Bain

Elora Bain

I'm the editor-in-chief here at News Maven, and a proud Charlotte native with a deep love for local stories that carry national weight. I believe great journalism starts with listening — to people, to communities, to nuance. Whether I’m editing a political deep dive or writing about food culture in the South, I’m always chasing clarity, not clicks.