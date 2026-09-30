De la Fuente’s Spain remains intractable: “Not even a day of low level is allowed”

This Saturday we saw the Spanish team again Luis de la Fuente just over two months after becoming world champion in the United States and the truth is that she did not disappoint on an important stage like Wembley at the beginning of a new edition of the UEFA Nations League.

Spain faced England and only needed two minutes to score the first goal. Frame Lamine Yamalalthough later England came back with goals from Gordon and kanebut De la Fuente’s changes in the second half led Spain to another comeback with goals from Baena and Oyarzabal.

The coach made three changes with respect to the World Cup final, one of them forced by Pedro Porro’s injury. Pubill He was the one who occupied the right side, Nico Williams He started as a left winger and Ferran Torres as a forward.

Two months later we once again see a Spanish team that continues to amaze and that some already dare to compare it with the golden generation that won two European Championships and a World Cup between 2008 and 2012.