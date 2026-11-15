Einstein’s equations hide a phenomenon that scientists have just discovered: gravity could break and reconnect

It sounds like an impossible title: space-time that is torn and put back together. The idea comes from a recent theoretical work that reinterprets Einstein’s equations, and it is worth clarifying from the first line: no one is saying that the universe tears like a cloth. What is proposed is something else, more subtle and more interesting.

What is true (and what is not)

Recently, the scientific journal Physical Review D published an article, signed by Luca Comisso, from the Department of Astronomy and the Columbia Astrophysics Laboratory of Columbia University, and Felipe A. Asenjo, from the Faculty of Engineering and Sciences of the Adolfo Ibáñez University, in Santiago, Chile.

His proposal is not an astronomical discovery, but a mathematical framework: a new way to read equations that are more than a century old. The authors propose that certain structures associated with the gravitational field can change their “connections” when ideal conditions are no longer met. The word “break” here is geometric, not physical. It does not change the space-time continuity; changes the connectivity of some structures defined within the formulation.

This does not mean that the gravity behave like a magnetnor that the phenomenon has been observed somewhere in the cosmos. It is, for now, a possibility within the mathematics of general relativity.

Where the analogy comes from: magnetic reconnection

To understand the idea, we must first look at a well-known process in plasma physics: magnetic reconnection. In a plasma—a gas of charged particles, such as that which forms the solar atmosphere—magnetic field lines can approach each other, cut, and rejoin in a different configuration. This rearrangement releases energy suddenly and is involved in phenomena such as solar flares.

Comisso and Asenjo borrow that grammar. To do this, they rewrite part of Einstein’s equations in a formulation based on tetrads (a way of describing the geometry of space-time based on local reference frames) with a structure that, in some aspects, is reminiscent of the equations of electromagnetism. This mathematical choice allows us to speak of “gravitational field sheets”, of flow, of connectivity and of a magnitude called helicitywhich describes how those structures are intertwined and organized globally.

The result is a language shared between two worlds. But it is advisable not to confuse the map with the territory.

Where comparison stops working

The analogy is useful for organizing calculations, not for describing physical reality. In magnetic reconnection, field lines serve to track conductive plasmas and charged particles. In the work of Comisso and Asenjo, the equivalent structure is built from the gravitational field and Einstein’s own equations.

The similarity lies in three ideas: the ideal conservation of flow, the connectivity of structures and the appearance of terms that break that ideality. The similarity is not that gravity has magnetic poles or attracts like a magnet. And “field sheets” are mathematical constructions derived from a tensor; They are not material sheets that can tear. Where the metaphor begins to suggest a fabric being torn, it stops serving.

The decisive piece: the “frozen” condition

The heart of the proposal is an idea that plasma physicists know well. A field is said to be “frozen” in a fluid when its lines maintain their connection as the system evolves: they move together, without cutting each other. In the gravitational formulation, as long as an ideal condition is satisfied—analogous to an ideal Ohm’s law—the fluxes are conserved and the field sheets remain connected.

When does reconnection appear then? Only when a “non-ideal” term arises and, furthermore, that change cannot be undone. Here is the fine nuance: the mere presence of that term is not enough. For there to be a genuine change in connectivity, it must not be possible to recover the frozen field condition by simply redefining the transport speed. In other words, reconnection is real in this framework only when the rearrangement is irreducible.

To quantify it, the authors introduce a reconnection ratewhich would measure how quickly connectivity could be modified, and study how gravitational helicity evolves throughout the process.

What happens to the energy

A striking aspect of formalism is how it treats the exchange between gravity and matter. The frame follows a joint flow—gravitational plus material—that is preserved in its entirety. However, the separate contributions need not each be conserved: energy and momentum can be exchanged between the gravitational field and matter.

Even so, the article leaves an important piece open. The authors keep the energy-momentum tensor of matter general: they do not fix a specific composition, nor an equation of state, nor a single microscopic mechanism that causes non-ideal evolution. They point to possible origins—singularities, averaged descriptions of the system, or ingredients that would require extending general relativity—but present them as working possibilities, not established causes.

What this work does not demonstrate

This is where it is important to be strict, because it is easy to over-brake. The study belongs to the field of theoretical general relativity. It does not modify Einstein’s equations: it rewrites them to look at them differently. He does not claim that black hole mergers are examples of gravitational reconnection. And it does not prove that the phenomenon has been observed in any identified astronomical object.

The figures that accompany the article—date and DOI—are used to locate it, not to describe a measurement. There is no observed frequency, amplitude, or rate of gravitational waves associated with a reconnection. According to the institutional explanation of Columbia University, the next challenge would be to investigate how the process would develop in specific astrophysical scenarios, such as merging black holes, and if it leaves any measurable effect; It is a hope for future research, not a proven result.

Why an equation we already knew matters

The interesting thing about this work is not that it announces something that has been seen in the sky, but that it offers a new tool to interrogate centuries-old equations. Sometimes a change in mathematical language reveals structures that were there, invisible with the previous notation. If this language ends up connecting with real observations, the calculations applied to specific cases and their comparison with the data from gravitational wave detectors will tell.

For now, the honest answer to the headline’s question is twofold: yes, Einstein’s mathematics admits of describing something like a reconnection; and no, that does not mean that space-time breaks or that we have detected it. Distinguishing between a formal possibility and an observed phenomenon is precisely what separates good disclosure from exaggeration. Will it be confirmed one day with a gravitational signal? That is the question that the framework itself leaves open.