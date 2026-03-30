Forget meat, this genetically modified mushroom will replace your steaks

It’s no secret that meat production around the world represents one of the most pressing environmental issues today. Livestock production is a major source of air pollutant emissions and water pollution, and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations estimates that 70% of the world’s agricultural land is used to feed livestock, not humans.

The production of red meat and milk contributes to 55% of greenhouse gas emissions and 30% of terrestrial fauna and flora have been affected by livestock-related deforestation, according to the 2023 report from the World Health Organization. Calls to drastically reduce our meat consumption are increasing, as are alternatives to meet our protein needs: the latest, a mushroom like no other.

The team from Jiangnan University, Wuxi, China, used Crispr genetic transformation technology to create an improved strain of Fusarium venenatum. This fungus, already at the origin of mycoprotein-based products, has been the subject of studies since the 1960s aimed at finding alternatives to meat proteins.

Tested on an industrial scale, this new modified strain would consume 44% less glucose per kilo of material, while producing almost twice as much protein as the original strains, details the media The Debrief. This alternative therefore ticks two essential boxes for those who want to try to replace beef on our plates: improving nutritional quality while reducing the environmental footprint.

Nutritious and environmentally friendly

The researchers first targeted the genetic markers responsible for chitin, a polymer that strengthens the cell walls of fungi. Although they are useful for the survival of the fungus, they remain difficult for humans to digest. Scientists have managed to reduce it by 29%, making proteins more digestible. Then, the metabolism of the mushroom itself was modified in order to improve its protein levels. The final product contains 52.2% protein, a level comparable to many meat products.

The team also studied the environmental impact of producing this mycoprotein in eight countries, taking into account differences in power grids and agricultural systems. Genetically modified mycoprotein has significant benefits in terms of greenhouse gas emissions, land use and water consumption. “We managed to make a mushroom not only more nutritious, but also more environmentally friendly by modifying its genes», Explains study co-author Xiao Liu in a press release.

However, this mycoprotein is only a prototype and still has some defects. The first, and not least: it is not that ecological. Compared to other plant proteins like pea or soy, its production requires a lot of energy. In addition, the mushroom needs glucose to grow, and the availability of this raw material varies depending on the country. This does not prevent genetically modified mycoprotein from remaining an ecologically viable alternative, the researchers insist.

Another thorny point: the way in which the product will be received by the consumer. Let’s move on from its taste or texture, we must also think about the way in which genetically modified foods are perceived by the general public. According to critics of GMOs, certain genetic mutations can introduce new, potentially dangerous allergens into foods, and cause long-term harm to those who eat them.