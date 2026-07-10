Intern, she cleaned space toilets: today she leads the exploration of Mars

At 14, during her internship at the National Space Science Center in Leicester, United Kingdom, Claire Parfitt was far from imagining that she would one day lead a team working on future Mars missions. After cleaning space toilets during an observation internship, she now works for the European Space Research and Technology Center (ESTEC) of the European Space Agency, reports the BBC.

At 42, she joined the space industry after a degree in physics and a doctorate in spacecraft electrical power systems. Since then, she has worked on missions aimed at exploring space, such as the ExoMars rover called Rosalind Franklinor the SMILE satellite (Solar wind, Magnetospheric, Ionic Link Explorer), studying the Earth’s reaction to the solar wind.

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Claire Parfitt remembers the support she received in her younger years, particularly from her science teachers. After being rejected by NASA, she finally landed a place at the National Space Science Center. “I knew this was exactly what I wanted to doshe remembers. The director of the center at the time was Alex Hall. Seeing a woman in this position really helped me plan my own career in the space sector.”

Direction Mars

She also remembers the exhibits delivered to the offices before the center opened in June 2001. “One of them was a space toilet, which I had never seen before, and I helped unpack itshe says. Obviously they had to be cleaned. It was simply an unusual piece used for space missions, so exciting in my opinion.” Claire Parfitt also helped unbox a spacesuit worn by Helen Sharman, the first Briton to travel into space.

Since its opening twenty-five years ago, the National Space Center has welcomed nearly six million visitors. It is “such an inspiring place. “I was exposed to it from a very young age, and I’m pretty sure it set me on the path to the space career I have today.” confides Claire Parfitt.

After a period in the UK space industry, she joined ESTEC in 2019. She describes her career as a “dream come true” and now leads a team planning future human and robotic exploration of Mars for the European Space Agency. She also chairs the International Mars Exploration Working Group.

According to Claire Parfitt, Mars is “a scientifically very important place to study and explore”. She adds: “The launch of Rosalind Franklin in 2028 will be an extremely exciting time. For future Mars missions, much remains to be done for human exploration.”