Is cocaine good for dogs? A chihuahua swallowed a bag and almost stayed there

Dog owners know it well: our companions have an innate talent for finding and ingesting anything lying on the ground, from simple gravel to potentially toxic waste. A case documented in the journal Frontiers in Veterinary Science and relayed by the American online media Ars Technica is particularly edifying. A 2-year-old chihuahua was found lethargic by his owners, unable to hold his tongue and visibly in critical condition… He had found and ingested a significant quantity of cocaine.

When he arrived at the veterinarian, the dog surprisingly showed bradycardia (a slowing of the heart rate). His mucous membranes had taken on a strange blue tint and his pupils were dilated. Unusual signs. In principle, cocaine speeds up the heart instead of slowing it down. First aid – a high dose of atropine, then epinephrine – made it possible to stabilize the animal, before its transfer to a veterinary hospital for additional examinations.

Analyzes revealed the presence of cocaine, as well as traces of fentanyl, in the miniature doggie’s urine: two substances with sometimes fatal effects in humans and which are necessarily dangerous in animals. According to estimates by the authors of the study, researchers at North Carolina State University, the chihuahua could have swallowed up to 96 mg of white powder found who knows where (the owners claimed not to have any in their possession).

A valuable clinical case

This story is not just an anecdote, it has real scientific utility: most studies on the toxicity of cocaine in animals take place in the laboratory, far from the field and its unforeseen events. As study co-author Jake Johnson points out, “Clinical cases are crucial: they capture real-world scenarios, preserve unusual presentations and help improve our emergency preparedness”.

The chihuahua case intrigues scientists in particular because of the animal’s low heart rate, while cocaine is supposed to cause the opposite effect. It highlights the complexity of cardiovascular reactions in dogs and potentially in humans. The authors of the study also call for more research on the mechanical effects of the drug in such contexts.

Jake Johnson reminds owners that it’s important to take simple steps: keep your pet on a leash when walking, watch what he picks up, and train the dog to respond immediately to commands like “leave alone!” Or “spit!”. And if, despite everything, the animal ingests a mysterious or illicit substance, you must quickly consult a veterinarian and, above all, provide all the required information, without fear of judgment or prosecution.

“A big misunderstanding in toxicology, particularly when it comes to illicit substances, is the idea that the veterinarian will judge or report owners to the authorities if they admit that their pet has ingested drugssays Jake Johnson. However, this fear prevents the transmission of vital information that could save lives. (…) We are not trying to name someone responsible, but to save the animal.”