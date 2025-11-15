Is reading a book necessarily better for your brain than listening to an audiobook? Not sure, science answers

Are reading a book and listening to it two completely identical activities? Is the same thing happening in our brains? Is one better than the other? On this point, science wants to be cautious and nuance any form of hasty judgment: the cognitive mechanisms used by reading or listening are different, it is true, but each brings its own benefits, as explained in an article on the New Scientist website.

Reading remains the big favorite in studies on cognitive health. It is attributed with virtues of longevity and well-being: “People who read around thirty minutes a day have a 20% lower risk of mortality over twelve years compared to those who do not read at all”notes a study. It also promotes what we call “deep reading”: connections between ideas, reflexivity, questioning and even evolution of the way we look at ourselves or the world.

But the benefits go further: reading nurtures our empathy, sharpens our emotional intelligence, and develops our ability to understand the minds of others – what psychologists call “theory of mind.” Immersing yourself in words promotes concentration, memory and reasoning skills, especially when reading complex texts.

Listening uses our brain differently. When we listen to an audio book, the experience is shaped by the voice of the other: intonations, rhythm, emotions bring a particular emotional dimension. “Listening to an audiobook is obviously not intrinsically harmful”explains Janet Geipel of the University of Exeter.

A reading that varies depending on the medium

However, everything depends on the attention we pay to it: by being fully concentrated, listening offers efficiency comparable to reading. On the other hand, if you listen while cooking or distracting yourself, the retention of information collapses compared to traditional reading.

Neuroscience shows that reading and listening generally mobilize the same areas of the brain: language, comprehension and memory. Some studies prove that the two formats activate the emotional and narrative dimensions equally, while others report a slight superiority of reading for analytical comprehension, the development of deductions about texts or the memorization of details.

The question of media (paper, screen or audio) adds another layer of complexity. On screens – of telephones in particular – we tend to “zap” more easily, to read superficially, whereas paper invites perseverance and in-depth reading. Audio will engage intuition while reading encourages reasoning and reflection.

The scientific verdict is clear: it is impossible to decide. It all depends on the objective, the circumstances and the pleasure sought. The main thing is to interact with the content, spend time on it and experience it fully. For a novel to savor, it is better to prefer the paper book; for relaxing reading or when you’re busy, audio is infinitely preferable to no reading at all.