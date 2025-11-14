Did the Garden of Eden exist? Archaeologists think so and are tracking down its remains all over the world.

Did the Garden of Eden really exist? The question, several millennia old, continues to divide archaeologists and exegetes. Over the centuries, the biblical story has appealed: “A river came out of Eden to irrigate the garden and from there it divided into four branches, including the Tigris and the Euphrates”describes Genesis. This geographic precision has long anchored the idea of ​​a real place, nestled somewhere between the lands of the ancient Orient, summarizes a National Geographic paper.

For many specialists, the biblical testimony first responds to a symbolic quest: Eden would be less a cartographic landmark than an archetypal landscape, inspired by the splendid royal gardens of Mesopotamia. “The authors of Genesis drew on the imagination of the Fertile Crescent, whose irrigated plains gave rise to agriculture and the first cities”notes historian Francesca Stavrakopoulou. The region of the Tigris and the Euphrates, in the south of present-day Iraq, remains the favorite area of ​​the adventurers of the lost Eden.

Generations of archaeologists have crisscrossed the area, scrutinizing every dry river bed. The Pishon and Gihon, the two rivers missing from the story, have sparked intense speculation: some believe they are extinct or seasonal waterways, like the Wadi al-Batin in present-day Saudi Arabia. Others see allusions to mythical regions that never existed; as for the traditions associating the Gihon with the Nile or its tributaries, the geographical correspondence does not stick well enough to be credible.

A sunken garden?

In the 1980s, archaeologist Juris Zarins proposed a bold hypothesis: according to him, the Garden of Eden is hidden today under the waters of the Persian Gulf, swallowed up by rising sea levels after the last ice age. Satellite images do reveal ancient river beds towards this mouth, but the absence of remains or artifacts makes the trail fragile – and contested by much of the scientific community.

At the same time, some minority voices propose more adventurous alternatives: for Dr. Konstantin Borisov, the biblical garden would be located not in Iraq but in Egypt, under the pyramid of Giza, based on ancient maps and a rereading of Egyptian and Mesopotamian texts. Other researchers place Eden in Iran, in the current region of Lake Urmia, some even going so far as to suggest South American or Caucasian roots.

But the archaeological quest is quickly confronted with its limits: “The evidence is very thin, and no excavation has unearthed a tree of knowledge or vestiges of the lost paradise”concedes Joel Baden, theologian at Yale. The supposed sites all have good arguments to provide, but none have been able to establish themselves definitively.

For a new generation of researchers, Eden is above all a literary invention, a reflection of the idealized gardens of Western Asia that inspired the biblical story. “The Garden of Eden is the symbol of the vast world known at the time, from the Mediterranean to the borders of Assyria and Babylon”explains Mark Leutcher, specialist in ancient Judaism. The text is therefore not an archaeological user guide, whatever the most experienced researchers may think.

Perhaps the truth lies somewhere in the quest itself. Whether we look for it in Mesopotamia, in Egypt or under the ocean, Eden remains, in essence, elusive, a paradise always invoked, evoked, but never quite found.