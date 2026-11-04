Jesús Owono, goalkeeper of FC Andorra, breaks his silence: “These are the most difficult days of my life”

Through a statement on the X profile of FC Andorra, the goalkeeper of the Andorran team, Jesús Owono, has broken his silence with his first words after the tragic event in the match against CD Tenerife: “These are the most difficult days of my life.” The goalkeeper has acknowledged after the death of CD Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel due to a tough tackle by the Equatorial Guinean goalkeeper that it has been very difficult for him to “assimilate” what has happened.

Through a message from the Andorran team, Owono has sent a message of support to the family of the Madrid striker who died in a hospital in Tenerife hours after being seriously injured in a match that, minutes after the event, was suspended.

The goalkeeper stated in the statement that he felt “enormous pain for the loss of Jesus.” “I think of him, his family and all the people who loved him“says the statement.

Also, regarding the sanction that will fall on Jesús Owonohas stated that he will face “whatever comes with all due respect” ensuring that he does not stop thinking about Jesus and “the pain we are experiencing.”

FC Andorra, which has stated feel “deeply affected”has asked for “maximum sensitivity and respect” in the face of the situation.