News Sports 12:00 (04/11/26) | Zero Wave Radio

11/04/2026
News Sports 12:00 (04/11/26)
Uneven luck
Next Saturday’s second division match between Granada and Tenerife has been postponed due to the death of Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel. Victory for Barcelona in the Champions League, defeats for Atlético de Madrid and Villarreal. Today Real Madrid and Betis play
Topics
- Carlos Alcaraz
- Champions League
- Second Division
- News flash
- Euroleague
- Panathinaikos
- Real Betis Balompie
- FC Barcelona
- real Madrid
- Soccer
- Champions League
- Villarreal CF
- League
- Tennis
- Atlético de Madrid