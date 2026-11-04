News Sports 12:00 (04/11/26) | Zero Wave Radio

By: Elora Bain

11/04/2026

Image: Ondacero.es

News Sports 12:00 (04/11/26)

Uneven luck

News Sports 12:00 (04/11/26)

Next Saturday’s second division match between Granada and Tenerife has been postponed due to the death of Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel. Victory for Barcelona in the Champions League, defeats for Atlético de Madrid and Villarreal. Today Real Madrid and Betis play

Topics

  • Carlos Alcaraz
  • Champions League
  • Second Division
  • News flash
  • Euroleague
  • Panathinaikos
  • Real Betis Balompie
  • FC Barcelona
  • real Madrid
  • Soccer
  • Champions League
  • Villarreal CF
  • League
  • Tennis
  • Atlético de Madrid
Elora Bain

Elora Bain

I'm the editor-in-chief here at News Maven, and a proud Charlotte native with a deep love for local stories that carry national weight. I believe great journalism starts with listening — to people, to communities, to nuance. Whether I’m editing a political deep dive or writing about food culture in the South, I’m always chasing clarity, not clicks.