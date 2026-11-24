I wake up early to remind you that the Champions League returns tonight, this Tuesday for Real Madrid and Betis. And the season is going so well for both that the coaches’ press conferences are rafts of oil and even allow jokes. The Verdiblancos are doing well in LaLiga and performing above expectations in Europe, while Mourinho smiles like he did in his best days with a team whose face has changed.

Look, Rafa, we could have thought that Real Madrid would carry out the games and be competitive, but there were more doubts with the management of the group, because it did not seem that Mourinho was the necessary firefighter for all the fires in the squad.

It has not been because Madrid did not need a firefighter, it needed a manager, it needed glue for a locker room that was beginning to crack due to the friction of the pressure of not winning titles in two seasons.

With the naturalness of someone who has as many or more Champions Leagues and trophies as his players, Mourinho has made important decisions. Valverde plays the big games at right back, they have made room for Bernardo and, above all, Güler in the center of the field, meritocracy is fulfilled with Diomandé and Vinicius and Bellingham performs at the level of 2024.

Mourinho will be given a grade for what he wins at the end of the season, but the midterms have been brilliant. A competitive team, a group without fissures, no controversy off the field.

Mourinho, his critics said, was Florentino’s desperate choice. Well, with the Portuguese he won an election and, for now, he has returned faith and results to the team. But football, you already know, is not an IBEX company. He learned that as soon as he arrived in 2000. Here you depend on the ball getting in.