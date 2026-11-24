Imagine that you have a blank map and four colored pencils in front of you. The rule is simple: two regions that share a border cannot have the same color. Will you be able to color any map, no matter how convoluted, without going beyond four colors? The answer, which has been affirmative for decades, has just received an unexpected twist. The demo remains the same: what has changed is the speed of building that solution. There is now an algorithm that colors maps with four colors much faster than the previous ones, capable of find that solution in a fraction of the time.

A map, four colors and a problem from 1852

The story began in 1852, when Francis Guthrie realized, while coloring the map of the counties of England, that four colors seemed to be enough for no bordering region to repeat a tone. The observation was intuitive, but proving it proved devilishly difficult, giving rise to the famous four-color problem. The statement of four color theorem is deceptively simple: any flat map can be colored with a maximum of four colors without two neighboring regions sharing a color.

The conjecture endured for more than a century. It was not demonstrated until 1976, through a pioneering test that used the assistance of a computer to review a huge number of cases. That demonstration is still fully valid. It is worth clarifying this from the beginning, because it is easy to misinterpret the headline: what has changed in 2026 does not reopen that test or replace it.

Proving that it exists is not the same as finding it.

Here appears the distinction that gives meaning to this whole matter, and which in mathematics is fundamental. one thing is prove that a solution exists and another, very different, find it through an efficient procedure. The 1976 proof guarantees that, for any flat map, there is always a valid four-color coloration. But knowing that coloration exists doesn’t tell you how to build it without investing a disproportionate amount of work.

It’s the difference between knowing that there are keys in a room and having an orderly method to find them without searching every corner over and over again. The advance of 2026 goes through that second path. A team formed by Yuta Inoue, Ken-ichi Kawarabayashi, Atsuyuki Miyashita, Bojan Mohar, Carsten Thomassen and Mikkel Thorup published a work at the end of October 2026, titled Four-Coloring Planar Graphs in Linear Timedistributed as a preprint, which provides a more efficient method for constructing the coloration. It provides a faster recipe to calculate that coloration; The demonstration that four colors are enough is still that of 1976.

To treat the problem mathematically, a map is represented as a graph: each region becomes a point (a vertex) and each shared border becomes a line joining two points (an edge). Coloring the map is then equivalent to assigning one of four colors to each vertex, a process known to mathematicians as planar graph coloring.

What does it really mean for an algorithm to be O(n)?

The heart of the news is summarized in a notation that can be intimidating: O(n). It is not a measure of seconds, but rather a way of describing how the work of an algorithm grows as the size of the problem increases. Here, n is the number of vertices of the graph, that is, how many regions have to be colored.

The best way to understand this is to imagine what happens if the map becomes ten times larger. With a method of type O(n²)quadratic, the work can be shot up about a hundred times. With one of type O(n), linear, it grows only about ten times, in direct proportion to the size. For example: if coloring a map of 100 regions takes one second, a map of 1,000 regions—ten times as long—will take about ten seconds with a linear O(n) algorithm, compared to about one hundred seconds that a quadratic method would require. That difference, which seems technical, matters a lot when the maps are huge.

The team itself walked that staircase step by step. They started from a quadratic method, O(n²); They improved it to O(n log n)—an almost linear time—; and finally reached a linear O(n) algorithm. The researchers describe it as optimal, and it makes sense: to assign a color to each of the n vertices you have to read and write information proportional to nso you can’t lower that bar. Of course, it is worth not being confused: “optimal” here means asymptotically optimal, a statement about how the work scales, not a guarantee that the program will take less time on any computer or for any specific map.

The trick: local settings and controlled color changes

How is this efficiency achieved? Not trying random combinations until one fits. The key is to take advantage of the fact that planar graphs contain shrinkable configurations: recurring local patterns that allow parts of the problem to be simplified without jeopardizing the validity of the global result. They are, in a way, repeated pieces that the algorithm knows how to deal with.

Carsten Thomassen, from the Technical University of Denmark, described them with a metaphor: he spoke of an “astonishing” number of “handles” to pull to start coloring. This approach is supported by previous work by the same team, a preprint released in March 2026 that showed that a linear number of these configurations is enough.

The decisive improvement of the new work lies elsewhere: in managing the so-called Kempe changesa classic procedure that exchanges colors within an area of ​​the graph to eliminate conflicts. The problem with these changes is that, poorly managed, they force huge portions of the map to be reviewed over and over again. The algorithm preprocesses the graph in such a way that only a small number of these readjustments are needed, of the order of O(log n), avoiding repeated and massive revisions. This fine accounting is what allows the set to be maintained in linear time.

What really changes (and what should not be exaggerated)

It’s time to put the trailer in its place. The linear result was disseminated as a preprint in an academic repository and, according to the available record, has not yet passed formal peer review; its technical details are subject to that subsequent validation.

And, above all, it is advisable not to oversell applications. Just because coloring a map is done in linear time does not mean that any assignment problem—matching schedules, allocating radio frequencies, distributing resources—will automatically be solved faster. These problems usually have their own restrictions and belong to different classes; The analogy with colors does not simply carry over. Additionally, on small maps, fixed costs and concrete implementation can make a theoretically worse method faster in practice.

There remains, however, a clear example that theoretical efficiency continues to progress long after a problem is considered solved. The four-color theorem has been proven for half a century, but the question of how to find the answer without wasting time remained open. Mikkel Thorup, from the University of Copenhagen, joked about what he calls “the four-color disease”, that obsession with taming a problem that seems simple. What remains now is for the work to pass peer review and for other teams to check whether this linear limit can be applied to broader families of graphs.