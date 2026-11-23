I’m up early to tell you that Rafa Nadal is already a full-fledged director of Real Madrid, after being ratified by the board of committee members with a unanimity inappropriate for the times we live in.

It has been a masterstroke by Florentino Pérez, after a few months ago he faced an electoral process that made him roll up his sleeves. Nadal himself was linked to the candidacy of Enrique Riquelme, his rival at the polls, and it had to be the Mallorcan who denied it. Everyone thought that Riquelme had not won, but he had built a reputation and an image for the future.

They saw Riquelme as Florentino’s successor because Florentino had never designated a successor. Now yes. It didn’t even need to be said, the gestures have been much more important.

The first thing is to get an athlete of Nadal’s importance and ancestry to agree to join a project and do so with an involvement like the one he showed these days. Present in the Assembly, at the Bernabéu and even in basketball. Florentino still has the entire term left, but he has reserved a chair next to him so that Rafa can listen, learn and absorb the functioning of a club as big as Real Madrid.

The decision to propose Nadal as manager is one of those surprising moves by Florentino that Madrid fans fell in love with from the beginning, since the Galacticos. It has been a surprise for the members, the fans and has left its rivals and detractors confused.

With Nadal, the club, at a minimum, has already added image, projection and future. If he now tells us that he convinced him with a proposal on a napkin, there is even material to start a book.