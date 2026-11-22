Marc Márquez has once again been proclaimed MotoGP World Champion. With this new title, There are ten achieved by the Spanish pilotfurther enlarging his legend, taking into account the suffering suffered in recent years.

There is no doubt that we are talking about the best driver of the modern era and perhaps of all time. If we look at the statistics, with his eighth MotoGP title, one in Moto2 and one in 125cc, he surpasses Valentino Rossi and he is only behind Giacomo Agostini with fifteen world championships and Ángel Nieto with twelve plus one, in very different stages than now.

Figures that show that we are facing a unique pilot and that He has managed to overcome very difficult moments after the fall suffered in Jerez in 2020, with four operations on his right arm that left him on the brink of retirement. During those years, Marc had to make another very important decision in his sporting career, leaving Honda, the brand of his entire life in MotoGP to go to a Ducati satellite team, to demonstrate to the championship and to himself that, despite everything, he was once again a competitive rider.

His season in Gresini helped him sign for the official Ducati team and become World Champion again, once again feeling like a competitive rider. But, as if that were not enough, in the subsequent appointment of proclaiming himself champion, He re-injured his battered right shoulder when he was hit by another pilot, so he had to undergo surgery again and suffer again for several months.

Marc started this season not being one hundred percent, feeling strange sensations that prevented him from driving the way he wanted. In an in-depth review, They saw that a screw bent from a previous fall affected the radial nerve, which forced him to undergo surgery again and miss two Grand Prix, returning in Italy to 102 points behind the leader. For many, the title was lost and there were very few of us who trusted in Marc’s talent and maturity and time has proven us right.

There is no doubt that Marco Bezzecchi’s mistakes and Jorge Martín’s injury have made it easier for the Cervera driver to win the title in Portugal, despite the mistake in the sprint race on Saturday with two laps remaining and that has meant that we have to wait until Sunday.

In this case he has used his head; Finishing in the top nine was enough for him not to depend on anyone and return to glory, as the best deserve, as Marc Márquez deserves. With ten victories in the sprint race and seven victories on Sunday, he makes it clear that he has won on his own merits. If we add all the statistics, in 19 seasons and 303 races, he has 106 victories, 173 podiums and 106 pole positions. Indisputable data that demonstrate, in my opinion, that we are facing the best driver of all time.