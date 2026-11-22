It seemed impossible after a start to the season with many doubts and a surgical intervention that prevented him from racing in several grands prix, reaching 102 points in Mugello. But he talent, work and the strength of Marc Márquez has led to the greatest comeback in history, surprising even Claudio Domenicali himself.

What do you feel after the celebrations of Marc Máquez’s tenth title?

It is a very special moment since it has been a very complicated season. At the height of Mugello he thought that the world championship was impossible after the operation, but he has been able to get better and better as his body improved. I think it is something incomparable in history.

Marc has been able to make the greatest comeback in history and win with one race remaining

It is something incredible since he was 102 points behind the leader and now he is more than 40 points away. We are talking about the best rider in history, a rider with incredible talent, with total dedication to the motorcycle throughout his life. Talent is talent, but people like Marc Márquez are one of the talents that is born every many years and we are privileged to have him in our box.

Today is a day of celebration, but we still need to close the circle in Cheste with the constructors’ world championship

Today we are very happy since it is the fifth time that we have won a drivers’ world championship with three different drivers, to which we must add Jorge Martín in the satellite team, but today it is time to celebrate this one.

Now the important thing is that you can count on Marc Märquez for several more years and continue fighting for the titles

We will see that next year, of course we want to have Marc for many more years, but today it is time to celebrate this title that is so important for everyone and soon we will think about 2027.