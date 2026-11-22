Barça beat Villarreal after achieving an epic comeback, in a match that started very badly for the culés, with two goals from the yellow submarine in the first seven minutes of game. Lamine Yamal missed a penalty and Fermín, Gerard Martín and an own goal by Pau Navarrio gave the Blaugrana the victory.

When someone was still looking for their seat, Barça was already losing 0-2. The first goal came in the fourth minute, after a bad pass from Fermín that Buchanan caught. The Canadian did not think twice and hit Joan García’s goal with a powerful right hand that opened little by little until almost the top corner.

On the next play, when Hansi Flick’s men were still assimilating the blow, the second came. On this occasion, The yellow submarine took advantage of the spaces behind the culé defense very well. A very good long pass sent Oluwaseyi running, who slipped into the area easily and beat Joan García with a very powerful overhead left footed shot.

Little by little, Barça took control of the game and Lamine Yamal fell in the area, in one of his attempts to overcome the yellow defense. Hernández Hernández had to review the play in the VAR before calling a penalty. Barça’s ’10’ had the opportunity to close the gap on the scoreboard, but he crashed the ball into the post. Villarreal was breathing.

The culés little by little were monopolizing the presence on the field and dangerously prowling the opposing area, although without fruit, and They went into the break with the initial 0-2.

Although, upon returning from the locker room, everything changed and the Blaugrana They only needed nine minutes to turn the situation around. Barça entered the field in steamroller mode and Gerard Martín found the key to the lock. A magnificent pass from Pedri allowed Gerard Martín to cross the ball. Gulacsi couldn’t do anything and the Camp Nou woke up.

Barça responded to Villarreal in the first half and scored the second in the next play. A good counter from Lamine, which ended with a back pass for Fermín, whoHe finished with the inside, unreachable for the Villarreal goalkeeper.

Íñigo Pérez, aware that things were not working, made a double substitution to try to contain Barça, who wanted to complete the comeback. He achieved it thanks to an own goal from Pau Navarro who, instead of clearing Eric García’s center, sent the ball into the back of the net.

The scoreboard did not move any further, which caused Barça to end up asking for time, because they could not close the game, despite the chances. Villarreal finished with 10 after the expulsion of Pau Navarro, as the culmination of their bad game, for a late tackle on Raphinha.