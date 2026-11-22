Real Madrid beat RC Celta de Vigo 2-1 to maintain their speed with nine consecutive victoriesthanks to the triumphant entry from the bench of Carlos Espí, author once again of the goal of the three points, which allowed the whites to push for the leadership of LaLiga on matchday 13. José Mourinho’s men went from less to more and, with all the artillery on the pitch of the Santiago Bernabéu, it was Espí who scored in the 85th minutedecisive as against Espanyol. Pablo Durán put the Galicians ahead after six minutes and, although Kylian Mbappé missed a penalty before the break, Madrid generated a comeback.

The international hangover was felt in a Madrid that is not very precise and without rhythmat the mercy of the prominence with the ball of a Celta who also scored the first goal they had. After five minutes of Galician monologue, Pablo Durán ended a great play 0-1 with white players arriving late, without a mark and in the goal mouth. The reaction of Mourinho’s men It was not offensive productionbut in that line little connected to the match, of lost balls, passes to nowhere without intention. Yan Diomande’s first pass almost sent him into the net, but Celta returned to long possession and was able to score the second with Williot Swedberg unmarked.

He also had to Thibaut Courtois appears in a mistake by Bernardo Silva and those from Vigo were careful not to give away a single counter. However, the first half was long for the Galicians, and between Jude Bellingham, Arda Güler and Kylian Mbappé, danger came to surround the visitor’s goal, although with stray shots. When the Frenchman was unchecked, Javi Rodríguez committed a penalty.

The best local chance was sent over the crossbar by an incredulous Mbappé with his bad shot. However, after returning from the locker room, Mourinho’s team seemed already installed in the rival field and The Portuguese coach undoubtedly asked for one more march for the return. The locals increased the pressure and locked Celta in after the restart.

While Madrid was settling into the changes, Visitors were able to extend their income with Ferran Jutglà but the lack of a goal once again condemned those from Vigo. The entry of Vinícius, sanctioning the last four games, intimidated Giráldez’s team even more, and was key in Bellingham’s 1-1 draw. Iago Aspas and Álex Febas tried to calm the meetingbut Madrid, with Endrick also on stage and Espí, did everything to come back.

In a Vinícius cross, the former Levante player won the ball twice in the small area and He scored 2-1 five minutes from time. Ionut Radu avoided the third but not the defeat of a Celta that, between losses and lack of aim, is closer to the bottom than the top in the table. Madrid complied after the break to equal Barça on 33 points.