These small, dark bodies are the Neptune trojans: They move at the same pace as the most distant planet in the solar system and could have been in the same corner of space for billions of years. That orbital stability is precisely what makes them possible time capsules: if an orbit barely changes for billions of years, what we observe in it today can preserve almost intact clues to the conditions under which it formed. The Vera C. Rubin Observatory has just detected two new specimens, and the interesting thing is not only finding them: it is what their trajectory could tell us about what everything was like when the giant planets were still settling into place.

What are Trojans and why are they not moons of Neptune?

It is worth clarifying the most common misunderstanding from the beginning. The Neptune trojans They do not orbit the planet: they orbit the Sun, just like Neptune, but they do so in a synchronized dance. They are icy objects from the solar system, remnants of material that were trapped in stable orbits from very ancient times. They complete about one revolution around the Sun in the same time it takes the planet, what astronomers call a 1:1 resonance. They are not satellites; They are companions on the road.

That company does not occur at any point. The Trojans are concentrated near two especially stable regions of a planet’s orbit, the Lagrange points L4 and L5. These are areas where the gravitational tug-of-war between the Sun and Neptune is balanced enough that a small object can remain trapped for a very long time. Point L5 is located about 60° behind Neptune on its journey around the Sun. Imagine the planet moving along a huge circular track: L5 is a safe lane that follows it at a certain distance, without ever reaching it.

Two confirmed and one candidate who does not yet count

The study was published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters and presents the first observations of that L5 cloud with the Rubin Observatory. The concrete result is two new confirmed Trojans, named with the provisional nomenclature 2025 MH348 and 2025NN80plus a third object that is still in the air: 2025 MD138.

The difference between the first two and the third is not a minor detail, and explains how astronomy works when seeing a luminous point is not enough. To classify an object as a Trojan, you need to know its orbit well, and that requires observing it for enough time. In the case of 2025 MD138, the available observation arc was still too short to accurately fix its trajectory. With so little recorded history, its orbit admits several possible solutions: some keep it as a stable Trojan and others do not. That’s why he remains a candidate, not a confirmation.

This does not mean that it is a discard, but rather that information is missing. Rubin, or other telescopes, will need to follow it for longer to fix its path. It’s a good reminder that spotting something and understanding what it is are two different steps.

The billion-year test

How do we know then that 2025 MH348 and 2025 NN80 are stable if we have only been seeing them for a few months? The answer lies in the simulations. The team took the best-fit orbit of each object and generated a set of slightly different versions—called clones—that reflect the uncertainty left in the measurements. He then let these orbits run on the computer, taking into account the gravity of the Sun and the four giant planets, first for 10 million years and then over 1 billion years.

The result was overwhelming for the two confirmed: practically all of the clones of each remained in 1:1 resonance with Neptune throughout the billion-year integration. In other words, their current orbits are compatible with staying there for an enormous period. That’s what leads the authors to describe them as long-term stable, or even “primordial” Trojans.

Here you have to be cautious. The simulation is not a direct observation of the past: it does not demonstrate that these bodies are billions of years old, nor that they have been there since the youth of the solar system. What it shows is that its current orbit supports that longevity. It is a retrospective compatibility test, not a birth certificate. The case of 2025 MD138 makes this clear by contrast: only a minority of its clones retained Trojan status over the billion years. Too much uncertainty to consider it good.

An inclination that gives food for thought

What makes these objects more than just two new entries in a catalog is the inclination of their orbits. Inclination measures how much the plane in which a body travels deviates from the general plane in which the planets orbit. And here the numbers draw attention: both 2025 MH348 and 2025 NN80 present inclinations close to the 29°.

They are high values. This feature is not unique to them: other known Trojans in the L5 region also show high biases, although the available data set is still too small to draw firm conclusions. This coincidence could indicate that there is a particularly stable area around the 30° inclination, or that these bodies were placed there by some common process. With only two new ones confirmed, however, the sample is too small to establish a general distribution. It could be a real property of the region, an effect of small sample size, or observation bias.

Why does an inclination matter? Because bodies born in a flat disk tend to have slightly inclined orbits. A high inclination usually indicates that something shook them. And here comes the most suggestive hypothesis.

The echo of a planet that moved

The underlying idea is that Neptune was not always where it is. Many models of the formation of the solar system propose that the giant planets drifted from other positions in the primordial disk before settling down. During that trip, Neptune may have captured small bodies and pushed them into inclined orbits like the ones we now see.

The inclinations of about 29° of these two Trojans are compatible with that migration and capture scenario. But here we have to draw an important limit, and the authors themselves do so: this study does not simulate the capture process during Neptune’s migration. It evaluates the identification of objects and their current stability, not the mechanism that put them there. The connection with migration is a plausible interpretation that will have to be tested with more data, not a conclusion demonstrated by this work.

Determining whether these objects share physical properties with the Neptune Trojans located at point L4, the other group that precedes the planet, could provide another clue to a shared history. That comparison, however, requires more complete photometric data than currently exists, so it remains an avenue to explore rather than a conclusion.

The questions that Rubin begins to open

The real value of this finding is less in the recount and more in the specific questions it leaves on the table. Are high-inclination Trojans really concentrated in a particularly stable area, or is this an impression of a tiny sample? Were they captured while Neptune was migrating? What materials did the outer disk contain when these bodies formed? How many weak and obscure Trojans are there still to be detected?

For now, the study does not estimate the total size of the Trojan population in L5 or its size distribution, because the detection efficiency of this first search is not yet well characterized. That is to say: we don’t know how many we miss. Answering these questions will require a larger sample size and orbits measured over much longer periods of time, exactly the kind of patient work the Rubin Observatory was designed to do.

Two confirmed points of light do not rewrite the history of the solar system. But they are two more pieces of an archive that we have only just begun to leaf through. If the inclination close to 30° is repeated in the next findings, we will have a pattern; If not, we will have a new question. In both cases, each Trojan that Rubin adds to the L5 cloud is one more possibility of reading, in the geometry of an orbit, the story of how the giant planets were arranged.

References: Megan E. Schwamb et al 2026 ApJL 1010 L36 DOI 10.3847/2041-8213/aead9a