It has always been said that until the checkered flag is crossed and mathematically you are championYou should never take championships for granted. This is the case of Marc Márquez in Portimao in the sprint race when with two laps to go he crashed when he had everything to win his tenth world title. And everyone can make mistakes, even the best, as has been the case of the Spanish Ducati rider.

In complicated conditions due to the rain that appeared at times, we had to manage the race very well to avoid problems. Marc was very clear about it and it was clear to him that Marco Bezzecchi and Raúl Fernández had a great pace and it was not necessary to risk too much, taking into account that he had his brother behind him and that he was ahead of Jorge Mártín. Third place was enough for him, but with two laps remaining, some inopportune drops and overconfidence caused him to crash, leaving the excitement for Sunday. The numbers are very clear, if you finish in the top nine, mathematically you will be champion, regardless of the results of Bezzecchi and Martín.

“I am human”: a self-criticism without drama

Marc assumes that It was a mistake and he will try to take advantage of the opportunity on Sunday: “I’m human and the tension is there throughout the weekend. I was doing a good race since I was third and with a lap and a half left the rain appeared, which has helped us so many times, but at this moment it shouldn’t have appeared and I was too optimistic when entering turn seven and it was simply wetter than I expected. The most important thing is that I’m fine and the error has come at a comfortable moment since Jorge Martín has been fifth and although Bezzecchi has done his job, winning the race, I have an important advantage and we will try to close the championship on Sunday.”

The Cervera driver is very clear that if he enters the top nine he will be World Champion, although If Jorge Martín does not win the race or is off the podium, the range of results is very favorable for Marc: “I think that, for Sunday, the most important thing is to finish the race. Today I may have ruined your report since many of them would be written about to be sent (laughs), but we hope to close it in the long race on Sunday.” By Sunday the track will be in dry conditions and, for Marc, now it’s time to stay calm and concentrate for the race since any small mistake can prevent you from scoring: “In a motorcycle race there is always risk, no matter how controlled it may seem and winning is always very difficult. You never have everything under control and after Saturday’s fall, the important thing is that I am physically well and at least, my brother has achieved a valuable podium and I think he has a lot of merit since he underwent surgery a few days ago.”